Tennessee National Guardsmen put down their shields during peaceful rally at state capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A peaceful vigil took place in Nashville on Monday night.
Dozens of protesters gathered at Legislative Plaza around 6 p.m. for the Vigil for Black Lives.
After gathering in the plaza, the crowd then proceeded to the Tennessee State Capitol, where some legislators joined the group.
In a powerful moment, the Tennessee National Guard laid down their shields at the invitation of community activist Justin Jones.
"We want to invite these law enforcement, these troopers to lay down your swords and shields and join us," Jones said. The guards, who were standing in a line in front of the capitol, put their shields on the ground as the crowd cheered.