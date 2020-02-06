Tennessee National Guardsmen put down their shields during peaceful rally at state capitol

In a powerful moment, the Tennessee National Guard laid down their shields at the invitation of community activist Justin Jones.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A peaceful vigil took place in Nashville on Monday night.

Dozens of protesters gathered at Legislative Plaza around 6 p.m. for the Vigil for Black Lives.

After gathering in the plaza, the crowd then proceeded to the Tennessee State Capitol, where some legislators joined the group.

