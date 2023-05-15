City records: Demolition permit approved for Pryor Brown Garage

The nearly 100-year-old structure has deteriorated in the heart of downtown for years. Demolition could make room for something new.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In the 1920s, Pryor Brown Garage was considered a modern marvel. It's believed to be one of the oldest parking structures in the country.

In the 2020s, it will likely be torn down. City records show a demolition permit for the historic structure was approved on April 27.

The nearly 100-year-old structure has deteriorated in the heart of downtown for years, with sections of its roof collapsing.

"Pryor Brown Garage is a compelling example of what happens when historic buildings are not maintained," Knox Heritage said in a statement. "Blatant lack of maintenance is a strategy some property owners will engage in that can potentially lead to the demolition of a building."

A 2013 project memo obtained by 10News suggested the "repair of the garage would not be feasible due to the cost."

A structural engineer told the owners on June 13 it was his opinion that they should consider demolishing the structure. He flagged numerous concerns with the structure back then.

"The roof is partially collapsed and is deteriorated, sagging and it has leaks in many areas," he wrote. "The entire concrete structure should be investigated for repair which would include removal of all loose concrete, cleaning of rebar, replacement of rebar if necessary, patching and coating."

One week later, on June 20, 2013, records show Royal Properties applied for a demolition permit, but the structure was never knocked down.

"When a building has suffered from neglect, owners will argue that the cost of repairing is prohibitive and thus creates an economic hardship," Knox Heritage wrote. "Thoughtful continuing maintenance is key to successful preservation. If continuing maintenance is not taken seriously, buildings can pose a danger to the public as well as, a loss of an important architectural asset."

10News has requested a copy of the permit and plans for the Pryor Brown Demolition. It's unclear when that process could start.