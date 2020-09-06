Public defenders honor George Floyd, hold vigil with 9 minutes of silence at Knox Co. Courthouse

Organizers pushed for more conversation and action tied to racial inequalities within the criminal justice system.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Public Defenders in Knox County honored George Floyd Monday night at a rally with nine minutes of silence.

The group gathered in front of the Knox County courthouse for a candlelight vigil. They say they stood in solidarity to honor of people killed in police custody.

Organizers also pushed for more conversation and action tied to racial inequalities within the criminal justice system.

"I suppose the significance of the candles is just that we want to be in solidarity with each other... be in solidarity with George Floyd and the other members of the African-American community and just come out and do something meaningful," assistant public defender Tyler Caviness said.

The rally was part of a national effort by public defenders across the country, including Nashville, that all unfolded at the same time Monday night.

On Monday, Tennessee House Democrats announced they plan to introduce what they call the "George Floyd Act."

The proposed legislation calls for police reforms, including changing the way officers threaten the use of physical and deadly force.

Democrats said they plan to redouble efforts on criminal justice reform, prison oversight and social justice. Lawmakers are expected to hear that bill in coming days.

In both Knoxville and Chattanooga, city and law enforcement leaders have pledged to review use of force and police conduct policies.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said KPD has "some of the best policies" in that regard, but wants a thorough examination to seek input, report her review with the community, and reform policies where needed.