Public invited to Sept. 21 info session with TDOT about Pellissippi Parkway extension in Blount County

Plans call for extending the roadway from Old Knoxville Highway to Lamar Alexander Parkway.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation will meet with the public Sept. 21 to present information and get feedback about ongoing plans to extend the Pellissippi Parkway deeper into Alcoa and Maryville.

The meeting will be 5-7 p.m. at Heritage High School, 3741 Lamar Alexander Parkway. The gathering will be videotaped and available for viewing for those with concerns about being present because of COVID-19 concerns.

TDOT, which has finished an environmental review of the project impact, is in the design phase of extending the four-lane highway about 4.4 miles from Old Knoxville Highway to Lamar Alexander Highway.

Blount County Commission sought the in-person meeting.

Property owners will be able get updated information and offer comment.

After information is presented, there'll be a "short" question and answer session.

TDOT hopes most of the event will be spent for one-on-one meetings with people with concerns or who may be affected by creation of the four-lane divided roadway.

Currently the road stubs out at Old Knoxville Highway near Clayton Homes headquarters.

"TDOT asks that questions and comments raised during the group Q&A be limited to the general design of the project and that questions or comments regarding a single property be reserved for the one-on-one conversations while reviewing project displays," according to an announcement Wednesday.

It's a significant project that will require right-of-way acquisition from property owners in the current path of the planned extension.

In April, TDOT held a virtual meeting to give the public a chance to learn more about the work.

TDOT said the extension will help improve traffic flow and access across Blount County.

A court reporter will record public comments. You can also leave written comments at the meeting.

You also can submit written comments and exhibits through this address:

C/o Project Comments, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700, James K. Polk Building, 505 Deaderick St. Nashville, TN 37243-0332, or by email: TDOT.comments@tn.gov.