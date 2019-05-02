KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Leaders want your input on the future of Chilhowee Park.

On Tuesday, Feb. 5, the city will host a community meeting at the park with representatives from a consulting team they hired. The community meeting is open to the public starting at 5:30 p.m. in the Jacob Building.

Last month, Knoxville City Council gave the go-ahead to Mayor Madeline Rogero's administration a $200,000 budget for the current uses of the park, but consultants want to get the public's input as to how the money should be spent.

The city hired Convention Sports and Leisure International to study future uses at the park. The city has said CSL members have met with several stakeholder groups ahead of Tuesday night's meeting.

"We want to hear from the stakeholders and families who cherish Chilhowee Park as we hone a strategy that will guide the park's future development," said Chip Barry, the City's Deputy Chief of Operations. "This is the first step, and as this study moves ahead, there will be many more opportunities for people to weigh in and be a part of the discussions."

The park and exposition center both have a dense history dating back to the early 1900s, drawing important figures to its grounds including Theodore Roosevelt and Helen Keller.

The 81-acre park in East Knoxville is home to the Tennessee Valley Fair and The Muse Knoxville. It also sits next to Zoo Knoxville.