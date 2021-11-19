Public Safety Complex construction continues, work on interior of buildings starts

Officials said that crews started building out new interiors in the old St. Mary's Hospital building for Knoxville's new Public Safety Complex.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville said that work is continuing on the creation of a new Public Safety Complex out of the old St. Mary's Hospital in the northern part of the city.

Officials said crews have started building out new interiors in the shells of some of the former hospital's buildings — the former Professional Office Building, the Central Wing Annex and the Women's Pavilion buildings. it is part of the next chapter of construction, after more than a year of demolition and preparation.

Crews are installing drywall and insulating the seventh floor of the Professional Office Building while finishing up the same work on the eighth floor. They are also installing top-floor drains and ductwork, while also installing copper piping on other floors. Sixth-floor plumbing has already passed inspection, according to officials.

The building is expected to be completed next year and will house the Knoxville Police Department.

Works also started on a new City Court building inside of the site. It is being built adjacent to the Central Wing Annex, near the Magdalen Clarke Tower. Construction crews have already poured footers are planning to install vertical framing in the coming weeks.

The Public Safety Complex will house workspaces for the KPD, the Knoxville Fire Department and the city's Pension System. It will also include a new City Court building.

Around $6.5 million has also been set aside to tear down obsolete buildings on the northern part of the site, preparing the areas as a blank later for future development.