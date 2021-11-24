Public's help needed in locating missing 86-year-old with dementia

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An 86-year-old Knoxville man with dementia is missing, according to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.
William Rodger was last seen by a friend around noon on Nov. 23 off of Thorngrove Pike, the Crime Stoppers said.
His truck, a 2015 Chevy Silverado with Tennessee tag 055-KDZ, was last seen around 7 p.m. last night near the Wal-Mart on Parkside Dr., according to the Crime Stoppers.
Rodgers resides on Oakland Drive in Knoxville and may be trying to find his way home, the Crime Stoppers said.
If you have any information about William Rodgers whereabouts, call the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).