Public's help needed in locating missing 86-year-old with dementia

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An 86-year-old Knoxville man with dementia is missing, according to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

William Rodger was last seen by a friend around noon on Nov. 23 off of Thorngrove Pike, the Crime Stoppers said.

His truck, a 2015 Chevy Silverado with Tennessee tag 055-KDZ, was last seen around 7 p.m. last night near the Wal-Mart on Parkside Dr., according to the Crime Stoppers.

Rodgers resides on Oakland Drive in Knoxville and may be trying to find his way home, the Crime Stoppers said.