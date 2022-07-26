x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Public's help sought to find missing 16-year-old Maynardville girl

Skylar Linville has been gone since July 15 from her Maynardville home, her family said.
Credit: Union County SO
Skylar Linville, missing from Union County since July 15.

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. — Family and law enforcement are asking for the public's help to find a 16-year-old girl missing from her Union County home since the morning of July 15.

Skylar Linville has blondish brown hair, weighs about 120 pounds and stands about 5 feet, 3 inches. She has brown eyes.

Linville lives in Maynardville. Her father told 10News on Tuesday family feared for her safety and wanted her to come home.

RELATED: "It's a nightmare" | Runaway teen still missing without medication, money or transportation

Authorities said she might be wearing a red or black hoodie, something she had on when last seen.

Related Articles

If you have any information, the Union County Sheriff's Office asks that you call them at 865-992-5512 or Detective Eddie Eddie Simpson at 865-992-4062. 

You also can call the family at 865-243-4022.

Credit: Chris Linville
Poster for missing Union County teen.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Gas prices continue falling across the U.S.