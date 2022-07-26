Public's help sought to find missing 16-year-old Maynardville girl

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. — Family and law enforcement are asking for the public's help to find a 16-year-old girl missing from her Union County home since the morning of July 15.
Skylar Linville has blondish brown hair, weighs about 120 pounds and stands about 5 feet, 3 inches. She has brown eyes.
Linville lives in Maynardville. Her father told 10News on Tuesday family feared for her safety and wanted her to come home.
Authorities said she might be wearing a red or black hoodie, something she had on when last seen.
If you have any information, the Union County Sheriff's Office asks that you call them at 865-992-5512 or Detective Eddie Eddie Simpson at 865-992-4062.
You also can call the family at 865-243-4022.