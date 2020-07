Officials said they hope the new grocery store will revitalize the Foothills Mall in Blount County.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A Publix grocery is planned to come to Maryville in mid-2021, officials announced on Wednesday.

The new Publix will be located at Foothills Mall, and is expected to total 48,000 square feet.

Officials say they hope the new grocery chain will help revitalize the Foothills Mall.