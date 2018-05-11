More than a thousand dogs participated in the Great Smoky Mountain Weekend Dog Show at Chilhowee Park Nov. 4.

The Tennessee Valley Kennel Club gave them the chance to strut their pup stuff.

People had an opportunity to meet different breeds and see which one fits them best.

The organization says this research is important not only for potential owners, but also for the pets.

The president of the kennel club says it's essential to pick a dog breed that matches your lifestyle, and there's a breed out there for everyone.

