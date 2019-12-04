KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Just in time for one of downtown Knoxville's busiest spring weekends, State Street Garage has picked up a few hundred parking spots.

The garage across from the Regal Riviera theater complex has been under construction for months, and it's gaining two new decks. Work is on target and on budget for completion in early June, according to downtown coordinator Rick Emmett.

City of Knoxville

Because of its convenient location, State Street is a popular place to park downtown. The city opens the garage up for free after business hours weekdays and all day during weekends.

This week Emmett announced on his downtown blog that several hundred more spots are now available. Current capacity is now about 850 vehicles.

The $11 million construction project is in its final phase. When it's done, there will be parking for 1,600 vehicles. As drivers know, some of those lower-level spaces are reserved for Hyatt Place Hotel guests.

More good news from Emmett: A one-way northbound lane of State is back open to help with travel through the area. Also, the garage exit to State is open.

The garage entrance from State is still closed as part of the construction project.