We're kicking off Friday mornings this fall with a jolt of energy from East TN high schoolers excited for their big games and ready to celebrate. Every Friday, we'll visit a different high school to see who's got the most spirit and the best moves.

Anderson County High School

10News Meteorologist Rebecca Sweet was live at ACHS to jumpstart football season, and boy, did they deliver. Watch the video below for their antics, excitement and the coach's dance moves. ACHS faces the Carter Hornets in their first home game of the season on Friday, August 18, at 7:30 p.m. For the rest of their schedule, visit www.achs.acs.ac.

Grace Christian Academy High School

10News Meteorologist Rebecca Sweet was at Grace to see if they had enough energy to get the crowd pumped on Friday morning, and the Rams were EXCITED for their home game Friday night against King's Academy at 7:30 p.m. Between the cheerleading team, the 'Ram Rowdies,' a fish head and a dance-off, they got their Friday off to a great start. For the rest of their football schedule, visit www.gcarams.org/athletics

Powell High School

10News Meteorologist Rebecca Sweet stopped by Powell High School before their game against Fulton at 7:30 p.m., one week before homecoming to see if they had spirit. And they brought it! Between the cheerleading team, the school band, the majorettes and some excited students, it was a pep rally to remember, especially that dance-off. For the rest of their football schedule, visit www.knoxschools.org/page/2598

Maryville High School

10News Meteorologist Rebecca Sweet went to check out Maryville High School before their big rivalry game against Alcoa at 7:30 p.m. and they were ready for that game on September 7. The cheerleaders put on a show, the cheer section brought the excitement and the school band revved everyone up. Oh, and there was a great dance-off of course. For the rest of Maryville's football schedule, visit maryvilleathletics.com.

Sweetwater High School

10News Reporter Yvonne Thomas went to visit Sweetwater High School before those Friday Night Lights went on for their homecoming game against Brainerd at 7:30 p.m. and the cheerleaders were so excited for that game on September 14. The cheerleaders put on a show, and even taught Yvonne a cheer. And there was a dance-off! For the rest of Sweetwater's football schedule, visit shs.monroe.k12.tn.us.

Jefferson County High School

10News Reporter Katie Inman came "home" to her old high school on September 21 for the school's homecoming game, and boy, did they ever put on a show for their alumna! They had a huge crowd of students ready to GO, the cheer squad out in full force, the band was pumped up and even the Sheriff came, telling them to get LOUDER before their big game against William Blount at 7:30 p.m. For the rest of Patriots' schedule, visit jchs.jc-schools.net.

