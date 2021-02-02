Quilters from across the country arrive in East Tennessee for Smoky Mountain Quilters Jubilee

After having to cancel the Jubilee celebration last year due to COVID-19, the Smoky Mountain Quilters were eager to show off beautiful crafts.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Walking into the Knoxville Expo Center on Saturday, visitors had the chance to be surrounded by colors and patterns of all kinds. It was for the 40th annual Quilt Show, as part of the Smoky Mountain Quilters Ruby Jubilee Celebration.

Organizers were eager to host the event after having to cancel last year's event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event attracts people from all across the nation to compete to see who can create the best designs.

The best large quilt in the show was given to Linda Roy from Knoxville for the "Berry Blue" design. The best small quilt design was given to Debbie James from Corbin, Kentucky. She created "Appliqué Bouquet."

Smoky Mountain Quilters is a nonprofit guild dedicated to advancing the appreciation and knowledge of quiltmaking, including its historical significance. It also promises friendship through shared interests.

"We have several members in our guild that are nationally known, so people from all across the U.S. like to compete with our members," said Lynn Sykes, one of the organizers of the event. "Once a year, we bring in around 200 quilts."

Anyone who missed the event will be able to see the event next year, officials said.