Police release security video of suspect posting alleged KKK flyers in Columbia, TN

COLUMBIA, Tenn. — Local pastors are speaking out after flyers were recently found on the marquees of their churches in Columbia.
According to a press release from the Christians Standing Together Against Hatred, recruitment flyers from the Ku Klux Klan were left on the marquees at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Bethel Chapel AME Church, and Faith United Missionary Baptist Church.
The flyers included hateful, racist language. Columbia police released security footage of a suspect posting flyers that contained "biased-based" rhetoric around the city on July 9. In the footage, the suspect is seen running from their car to post a flyer on a trailer.
“The Columbia Police Department is requesting assistance from our community with the identification of these suspects, who will face criminal charges in relation to this incident," authorities said.
Anyone with information about the flyers or the suspect should contact the Columbia Police Department at 931-388-2727. Police say they will be releasing updates as they become available.