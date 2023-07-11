x
Police release security video of suspect posting alleged KKK flyers in Columbia, TN

Pastors from three churches said they would address the discovery during a press conference on Wednesday.
Credit: Columbia Police Department

COLUMBIA, Tenn. — Local pastors are speaking out after flyers were recently found on the marquees of their churches in Columbia.

According to a press release from the Christians Standing Together Against Hatred, recruitment flyers from the Ku Klux Klan were left on the marquees at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Bethel Chapel AME Church, and Faith United Missionary Baptist Church.

The flyers included hateful, racist language. Columbia police released security footage of a suspect posting flyers that contained "biased-based" rhetoric around the city on July 9. In the footage, the suspect is seen running from their car to post a flyer on a trailer.

“The Columbia Police Department is requesting assistance from our community with the identification of these suspects, who will face criminal charges in relation to this incident," authorities said.

Anyone with information about the flyers or the suspect should contact the Columbia Police Department at 931-388-2727. Police say they will be releasing updates as they become available.

This story was originally reported by WSMV in Nashville.

Please identify this suspect! In the early morning hours of Sunday, July 9th an individual(s) posted at least four fliers containing biased-based rhetoric in and around the City of Columbia. The Columbia Police Department is requesting assistance from our community with the identification of these suspects, who will face criminal charges in relation to this incident. The attached video shows an individual placing one of these concerning fliers within our community. Please contact the Columbia Police Department (931-388-2727) with any information concerning the identity of the suspect(s) and /or any additional fliers that may have not been reported. CPD will inform our community via this Facebook page with any updates concerning this matter.

Posted by Columbia Police Department, Tennessee on Tuesday, July 11, 2023

