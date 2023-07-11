Police release security video of suspect posting alleged KKK flyers in Columbia, TN

Please identify this suspect! In the early morning hours of Sunday, July 9th an individual(s) posted at least four fliers containing biased-based rhetoric in and around the City of Columbia. The Columbia Police Department is requesting assistance from our community with the identification of these suspects, who will face criminal charges in relation to this incident. The attached video shows an individual placing one of these concerning fliers within our community. Please contact the Columbia Police Department (931-388-2727) with any information concerning the identity of the suspect(s) and /or any additional fliers that may have not been reported. CPD will inform our community via this Facebook page with any updates concerning this matter.