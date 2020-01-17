A Knoxville art gallery is bringing back its Dolly Parton-themed art contest for a second year.

Rala in Downtown Knoxville's Old City is accepting submissions for its First Friday Artwalk Show from 6 to 9 p.m. on April 3 -- which is centered around celebrating Dolly, her legacy and her spirit in East Tennessee.

Just about any style of type of art is welcome except for video art. Winners will be announced at the show at 7 p.m.

"We're open to art of any medium -- anything from that pencil drawing, to a big oil painting, from the photo collage, to ceramic piece... and we got lots of different applications last year with a lot different mediums, so we're really open to anything," manager Eli Fredrick said.

You can submit art now and learn more on Rala's website here. There is a $15 entry fee and the deadline to enter is March 6. Prizes include tickets to Dollywood and Dolly-themed merchandise.

The shop plans to donate part of its proceeds to Dolly's Imagination Library.