RAM testing free appointment-based medical clinic this weekend in Knoxville

Remote Area Medical will be hosting its first free clinic since it suspended operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic this weekend in Knoxville.

On August 1 and 2, RAM will be testing new clinic operational procedures to resume providing free medical, dental and vision services to people in need without insurance in a safe manner.

The clinic will be held at Chilhowee Park's Jacob Building at 3301 East Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville.

The process for this clinic is different from ones in the past, though. Instead of the normal first-come, first-served basis -- people had to schedule appointments for clinic slots a few weeks back. RAM said all slots have been filled, and patients should plan to arrive at least 15 minutes before their appointment time.

“RAM staff and volunteers have been hard at work developing new procedures for our clinic operations, so we can provide as much care to those in need during this time,” said Jeff Eastman, RAM CEO. “People are in need more than ever, and we are glad to once again provide these important services.”

All patients will be required to wear face coverings and undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. Guests and family of patients will not be allowed to enter the building. RAM said new air flow and sterilization processes have been put in place to make sure everyone stays safe.

“People are still very much in need of healthcare and access to services, and if it wasn’t for our wonderful volunteers, RAM clinics would not be possible,” said Eastman. “It is truly about neighbors helping neighbors more than ever before.”