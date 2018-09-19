Remote Area Medical's Disaster Relief team is collecting supplies to support Carolina communities affected by Florence.

On Tuesday, Sept. 18, two box trucks carrying 33,170 pounds of disaster relief supplies departed RAM headquarters to North Carolina.

“Despite making landfall as a Category One hurricane, Florence brought a great deal of death and destruction. More than 30 people have died and hundreds of thousands more are being affected by flooding and wind damage in the Carolinas. It is definitely going to take quite a bit of time for things to begin to recover,” explained RAM Disaster Manager, Ron Brewer.

RAM Headquarters is accepting drop-off donations of basic living supplies at 2200 Stock Creek Boulevard, Rockford, TN 37853. These items will be transported to the Carolinas and distributed to people in need by RAM volunteers and staff.

Monetary donations are also graciously accepted at ramusa.org/donate or by texting RAMRELIEF to 50155.

At this time, RAM is only accepting the following supplies:

• Baby Diapers

• Baby Wipes

• Adult Diapers

• Shampoo, Conditioner, and Body Soap/Wash

• Feminine Hygiene Products

• Mops & Brooms

• Sponges

• Bleach

• Dog & Cat Food

• Flip Flops

For more information about Remote Area Medical’s Disaster Relief team, please visit ramusa.org/disaster-relief. To volunteer, email volunteers@ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.

