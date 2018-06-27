An East Tennessee non-profit is helping people in Southern Texas recover after getting hit with a flood last week.

Remote Area Medical is collecting supplies for the Rio Grande Valley community in Southeastern Texas.

Last week, the area saw more than 18 inches of rain in 24 hours. The National Weather Service estimates the community suffered more than $100 million in damages. if you would like to donate, RAM says they are still in need of items.

"Just anything you know, people might need to kind of clean up as well as just to survive as they can get things back together," said Robert Lamber, RAM's media specialist.

Monetary donations are also graciously accepted at ramusa.org/donate or by texting RAMRELIEF to 50155. RAM Headquarters is accepting drop-off donations of basic living supplies at 2200 Stock Creek Boulevard, Rockford, TN 37853.

RAM is in need of the following items:

- Easy-open proteins (Vienna Sausages, Tuna, Spam, etc.)

- Canned Fruit and Vegetables

- Bottled Water

- Gatorade / Powerade

- Dog Food & Cat Food

- Bleach

- Baby Diapers

- Hygiene Items

- Batteries (AA, AAA, C, D, 9V)

