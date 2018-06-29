Remote Area Medical is back this weekend with a clinic for both people and pets.

The organization is partnering with Lincoln Memorial University to host a mobile clinic in Harrogate from June 30 to July 1.

Patients can get treated themselves and bring their pets to get checked out at the LMU vet clinic.

Every clinic is free and open to the public. There are no qualifying questions and ID is not required.

The clinic will open its parking lot area at 12 a.m. with numbered tickets being distributed at 3 a.m. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m.

Over the past 33 years, Remote Area Medical has provided free medical, dental, and vision care to hundreds of thousands of people through the operation of mobile medical clinics. RAM operates its clinics in communities large and small, both in the United States and abroad.

Email info@ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530 if you have more questions.

