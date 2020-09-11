RAM to host free, appointment-only clinic in Jamestown

Phone reservations begin Monday, Nov. 9 at 8:30 a.m. CST and will go through Nov. 20 or until full.

JAMESTOWN, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical will host a free pop-up clinic in Jamestown on Saturday, Nov. 21 and Sunday, Nov. 22.

The two-day clinic will provide medical, dental and vision services to patients by appointment only.

Appointment times are first-come, first-serve and must be reserved by calling 865-500-8555.

You can book an appointment Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The RAM clinic will be held at the Jamestown Supercenter at 101 Fairgrounds Rd. Jamestown, TN 38556.

Services available will include dental cleanings, fillings, extractions, x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eye glasses made on-site, women's health exams, flu shots, etc.

Additionally, free colon cancer screening test kits will be available.

RAM will also offer free eyeglasses to anyone with a valid prescription dated within the last year.

Patients should plan to arrive at least 15 minutes before their scheduled appointment time.

All patients will be required to wear a face mask and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic.