Random Acts of Flowers partners with Knox Co. Mobile Meals to give homebound seniors flowers

The nonprofit delivered around 600 floral arrangements to homebound seniors on Friday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville nonprofit spent Friday working with Knox County Mobile Meals to brighten the day of homebound seniors.

Random Acts of Flowers delivered 600 floral arrangements through the mobile meal program. The group takes recycled flowers, such as ones used in parade floats, and usually makes bouquets for patients in hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

"I feel like it's going to make the people more happy, because they get a surprise of extra flowers, especially if they've had a hard day or hard week," said Destiny Jackson, a volunteer for the mobile meals program.