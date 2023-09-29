Random Acts of Flowers partners with Knox Co. Mobile Meals to give homebound seniors flowers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville nonprofit spent Friday working with Knox County Mobile Meals to brighten the day of homebound seniors.
Random Acts of Flowers delivered 600 floral arrangements through the mobile meal program. The group takes recycled flowers, such as ones used in parade floats, and usually makes bouquets for patients in hospitals and other healthcare facilities.
"I feel like it's going to make the people more happy, because they get a surprise of extra flowers, especially if they've had a hard day or hard week," said Destiny Jackson, a volunteer for the mobile meals program.
Around 100 volunteers work with the Knox County Mobile Meals and Senior Nutrition Program, delivering meals to more than 1,100 homebound seniors across the county. Anyone interested in working with the program can find more information online.