Random Acts of Flowers (RAF) Knoxville is celebrating a milestone delivery.

On Tuesday, the local group made its 100-thousandth delivery during a visit to Parkwest Medical Center.

RAF recycles donated flowers, from florists, weddings, and big events, and turns the blooms into beautiful bouquets that are delivered to more than 150 health care facilities in East Tennessee.

It's grown from making around two-thousand deliveries in 2009 to nearly 16-thousand in 2018.

"We deliver smiles, and we do that by delivering moments of kindness and moments of personal encouragement," said Mike Reed, Exec. Director of RAF.

Its founder, Larsen Jay, started the Knoxville non-profit in 2008 during a hospital stay, when he realized many of his fellow patients didn't have any flowers in their room. Now its grown to a national organization with branches in many other cities.

Reece Maples was the recipient of the milestone bouquet.

"It brightens everybody's day to get flowers, no matter if it's man, woman or whatever," Maples said.

Click here to find out how to donate flowers from your event. You can also donate vases, or contribute financially. You can also volunteer your time to the group.