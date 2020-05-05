KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville non-profit that delivers flowers to patients in hospitals and other healthcare facilities is back in operation.

Random Acts of Flowers shut down in early March, leaving their almost 1,500 monthly customers without a way to brighten a loved one's day.

Volunteers prepare flower arrangements for delivery.

But now the company has resumed operations, accepting donations of flower arrangements again to help brighten the days of those in nursing homes and hospitals.

Volunteers said they welcomed the chance to get into the shop to prepare arrangements for recipients.

Deliveries are being done in a way that is safe and don't expose anyone to the threat of COVID-19, said CEO and founder Larsen Jay.

"Our mission is really to bring hope and encouragement to people in healthcare facilities, and so a lot of the people we serve are isolated in healthcare facilities and even more so now," Jay said.

The Random Acts shop entrance.

Random Acts of Flowers usually receives donated flowers from weddings and funerals, but at the moment they are mostly coming from grocery stores, wholesalers and some local florists who have excess supplies.