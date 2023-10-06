Randy Boyd highlights UT goals, stadium progress in "Inside Tennessee" conversation

The show airs 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 8 on WBIR.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Any conversation with Randy Boyd is sure to cover a wide swath of territory, and Sunday's "Inside Tennessee" is no exception.

The University of Tennessee System president talks about how he's advancing on initiatives that include improving the K-12 public education system, UT's strong enrollment, why Tennessee is a "hot" state and progress on the future home of the Smokies Double A baseball team, which he has owned some 10 years.

The show will air on WBIR at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Boyd also pays tribute to the late President Emeritus Joe Johnson, who died earlier this month.

"More than anything he made so many people feel special," Boyd said of Johnson.

Johnson's ties to UT spanned more than 50 years.

Going forward, Boyd said he intends to honor Johnson by working harder at thanking people for the things they do.

The entrepreneur and philanthropist also talks about a trip to Germany he made late last month with a couple UT chancellors --- all part of an effort to position UT as a leader in aligning itself with employers across all fields. For example, they visited Volkswagen, which embeds students in its factories to help them get ready for careers with the automaker.

Boyd hopes to bring back best practices learned from places like Volkswagen and to use them at UT.

He also offers an update on the downtown stadium, being built along Jackson Avenue east of James White Parkway. The Smokies ballclub will play home games there, and there'll be concerts, soccer games and other public events throughout the years.

Boyd said stadium construction is on track for a March 20, 2025, opening in time for baseball. The stadium is quickly taking shape, he said.

The team owner said the city also has big plans down at the site for a large public space that visitors will enjoy.

And, he said, there may be some additional touches to the stadium, all in an effort to make it a great place to spend time. People will just have to come see on Opening Day, 2025, he said.

"There's going to be a lot of surprises, and they're all going to be good," Boyd said.