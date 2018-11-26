Knoxville businessman Randy Boyd will take over as interim president of the University of Tennessee on Monday. He replaces Joe DiPietro, who will officially retire in February but has already left the office.

Boyd will serve as interim president for up to 24 months or until the effective date of appointment of a new president following an external search.

“I am truly honored to have the opportunity to serve my alma mater, the University of Tennessee, and my state. We have experienced eight years of unprecedented success under Dr. Joe DiPietro, and we are deeply appreciative of his leadership. We must ensure we do not lose momentum during the transition to the next generation of visionary leadership,” said Boyd. “It is vital that we continue to do the important work currently underway, from building the endowment to enhancing educational opportunities.”

Boyd said he traveled the state to visit with stakeholders both inside and outside the UT system, and has outlined six primary goals he hopes to accomplish during his tenure. He listed those in a press release:

Sign up for Take 10, the WBIR lunchtime newsletter Sign up for the daily Take 10 Newsletter Something went wrong. Get the news you need to know, plus weather and something to make you smile, every weekday in your inbox! Thank you for signing up for the Take 10 Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Succession planning and recruitment. Boyd plans to launch a search for the next chancellor of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville soon into his tenure with a search for a new president set to begin in 2020.

Increase talent development. The University of Tennessee is the talent development engine of the state, producing 11,806 graduates last year. Boyd will focus on strategies that improve graduation rates, improve recruitment of both in-state and out-of-state students and grow online education programs.

Enhance the relationship with ORNL. The long-term relationship between UT and ORNL, the geographic proximity of the two institutions, and UT’s co-management of the lab makes this partnership unique and provides the University an opportunity that allows development of these distinctive programs. Boyd plans to explore opportunities for all UT campuses and institutes to expand its engagement with ORNL and explore ways to implement a system-wide strategy.

Advance Engagement. Engaging directly in the community is a primary mission of the University of Tennessee. Boyd will work across the system to bring greater visibility to ongoing programs across all 95 counties and explore organizing engagement efforts at the system level to ensure maximum benefit for the state.

Strengthen and clarify the relationship between UT System Administration and its campuses and institutes. Boyd plans to work with stakeholders across the system to create a culture of collaborating and coordinating on initiatives, leveraging partnerships, and developing bold new strategies and exciting opportunities.

Build the brand. Boyd will launch efforts to enhance the University of Tennessee brand by providing greater transparency and accountability supported by data analytics to give the university meaningful reports with actionable data to make informed decisions.

“I have always been passionate about helping students achieve their dream of a college education. I’m excited to have the opportunity to continue this work as a part of the University I love and that has meant so much to me, my community and my state,” said Boyd. “While these are my initial observations and priorities, they will likely evolve as I continue to listen, learn and discuss with individuals across the system and the state.”

Boyd ran for governor and was previously the State Commissioner for Economic and Community Development. He founded Radio Systems Corp., a Knoxville-based business with more than 700 employees, offices in six countries and the brands PetSafe, Invisible Fence and SportDOG. He also serves as chairman of Boyd Sports and is the owner of the Tennessee Smokies and Johnson City Cardinals and the manager of the Greeneville Reds.

© 2018 WBIR