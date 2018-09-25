Randy Boyd, the Knoxville entrepreneur who made improving education a key plank in his failed bid this summer to be Tennessee's governor, will take over as interim University of Tennessee system president when current President Joe DiPietro retires in November.

The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees voted Tuesday morning to appoint Boyd to the role. As the board started its vote, a few students began protesting.

Before this, a few students interrupted the vote and approached Chair Compton with a petition against the appointment. They were asked to leave. There was some profanity. — Stephanie Haines (@StephanieWBIR) September 25, 2018

After the interruption, the board unanimously voted to appoint Boyd as interim UT system president.

Boyd will serve as interim president for up to 24 months or until the effective date of appointment of a new president following an external search. DiPietro said he would formally retire in February and informally leave in November.

Of all the speakers at Tuesday's meeting, only two endorsed Boyd as system president.

Board Chair John Compton said Boyd hasn’t expressed wanting to be a long term president. Compton said they will conduct national search for president but aren’t ruling out Boyd as a possibility if he, “falls in love with the job.”

Tuesday's vote marks a first for the university's new, smaller board of trustees.

Boyd's appointment gives the new board of trustees time to think more completely about where UT goes now. DiPietro has been system president since 2011.

Gov. Bill Haslam is in the final months of his second term and UT Knoxville needs a new chancellor, with DiPietro's dismissal of Beverly Davenport in the spring.

Haslam is a longtime champion and friend of Boyd, who served as the governor's commissioner of economic development for two years. Before that Boyd was Haslam's special adviser on higher education, helping to boost development of state initiatives to increase the number of Tennesseans with advanced job skills and training.

More: Boyd reflects on election, ongoing projects

The system president oversees several campuses including UT Knoxville, UT Chattanooga and UT Martin.

Boyd says he wants to get strong leadership to succeed him at UT. Also work on brand, inter-campus relationships, talent development, graduation rates, research, and preparing a new strategic plan. pic.twitter.com/r6siFFfF5S — Stephanie Haines (@StephanieWBIR) September 25, 2018

A little about Boyd

Boyd is a University of Tennessee graduate.

The South Knoxville native and his wife Jenny are longtime supporters of education in Tennessee. The Boyds have given money to support local secondary schools are well as the University of Tennessee.

Their monetary gifts support the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research and the Boyd Venture Challenge, which is a seed grant program for student entrepreneurs.

Boyd founded Radio Systems Corp. in the early 1990s. The privately held Knoxville company makes pet produces that include PetSafe and Invisible Fence.

He spent millions of his own money this year during the Republican primary to become governor. He came in second last month to Bill Lee, who now is running against Democrat Karl Dean in the Nov. 6 election for governor.

© 2018 WBIR