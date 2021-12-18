UT President Randy Boyd runs in Antarctic marathon

The race took place at the foot of the Ellsworth Mountains which is a few hundred miles from the South Pole. Boyd placed 16th in the race.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd is no stranger to long distance running.

Boyd has completed 36 marathons and runs in the New York City and Boston Marathons annually.

However, one could argue that Boyd might have just completed his most impressive race yet—a marathon in Antarctica completed in just under five and a half hours.

The race kicked off on Friday around 4 p.m. EST. Boyd placed 16th and finished the marathon in 5:25:59, according to the Antarctic Ice Marathon Facebook page.

The race took place at the foot of the Ellsworth Mountains which is a few hundred miles from the South Pole.

We have some more finishers in the men's marathon: 12 Mihkel Oja (EST) 5:13:02 hrs 13 Thomas Davis (USA) 5:15:06 hrs 14... Posted by Antarctic Ice Marathon on Friday, December 17, 2021

The Antarctic Ice Marathon also highlighted the difficulty of this run in a separate post.

"The mild Antarctica weather is -15 Celsius with soft going underfoot in many places (somewhat akin to running in sand)," the Antarctic Ice Marathon said in its post.

The Antarctic Ice Marathon is the southernmost marathon in the world, according to Guinness World Records.