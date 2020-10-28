Rangers searching for missing Knox County hiker in the Smokies

Rangers said the man was hiking along the Middle Prong Trail in the Tremont area.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers are searching for a missing Knox County man who was hiking in the Tremont area.

According to the GSMNP, Fred Braden Jr., 56, from Powell was day hiking along the Middle Prong Trail. He was reported missing Tuesday around 7 p.m.

Rangers said they have started containment efforts to locate the man with 12 members of the search and rescue team.