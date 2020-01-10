Ray Fisher, owner of Fisher Tire, dies at 77

Ray loved his family, he loved golfing, he loved helping others -- but most of all, he loved people.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ray Fisher, whose family began Fisher Tire Company Inc. more than 70 years ago, has died at the age of 77.

Ray was a familiar face at Fisher Tire in Farragut. His father Ray Fisher, Sr. started the company 72 years ago. He also owned the Fisher Tire on Kingston Pike. His brother Bob Fisher owns the store in North Knoxville.

"Ray was also a great family man," 10News anchor Russell Biven said. "I'm gonna miss Ray's smile and example of how to live for others."

Ray helped others through his work with the Rotary Club of Farragut, Mission of Hope, and the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Center at UT Medical Center.