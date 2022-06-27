RCSO: Man drowned in Watts Bar Lake Saturday

Authorities said Lee Jenkins, 45, from Oliver Springs, was found in the water by the Roane County Rescue Squad.

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Roane County Sheriff's Office said a man drowned in Watts Bar Lake on Saturday. They said he was Lee Jenkins, 45, from Oliver Springs.

The sheriff's office said they responded to calls about a possible drowning at around 4:25 p.m. on Saturday, along with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the Roane County Rescue Squad.

They said they responded to the calls in the Sand Bar area of Watts Bar Lake. Information on the specific location was not immediately available. Jenkins was found in the water by the rescue squad.