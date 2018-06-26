Kids learned that reading isn't so "ruff" when you've got the right audience!

As part of the Power Scholars Academy at West View Elementary School this week, the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley visited with one of their education canines.

When Love, the Great Pyranees puppy who is blind, walked into the room, it was love at first site!

The kids got to read and act out a story for Love, a great way to practice their reading skills in a non-threatening way.

"Animals have a unique way of eliminating stress associated with reading aloud, and in turn, boosts confidence in reading." said Nathan McGhee, the Humane Education Coordinator for the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley (HSTV). "Students always have a lot of fun with this. They forget that they're actually learning and improving their reading skills."

So the kids got a fun lesson, and for Love? She got lots of attention and love from the kids.

© 2018 WBIR