Recent celebrity deaths raise mental health awareness

The National Alliance on Mental Illness reports across the U.S., suicide is the second leading cause of death in people ages 10-34.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two recent deaths made national headlines, bringing about conversations on mental health.

On Sunday, the New York Police Department reported the death of 30-year-old Cheslie Kryst. She was Miss USA 2019 and an Extra TV correspondent.

Last week, award-winning actress Regina King's son Ian Alexander Jr. passed away at 26-years-old.

Both are believed to have taken their own lives.

Suicide is a national and local crisis that impacts families. Monica Gouffon, who lives in Knoxville, knows firsthand what it is like.

In 2019, her daughter Sasha McElveen died by suicide her first year of college. Gouffon says it took her family by surprise.

“Yeah, and everyone was just so shocked. And it was just so sudden,” said Gouffon.

She says the memories of McElveen keep her going.

“She was my best friend. And we planned so many things, her wedding and what she wanted to do for a career and work with animals,” said Gouffon.

Julius Jefferies is a licensed counselor in Tennessee and says it is an ongoing issue that needs constant attention.

And anyone is capable of taking their own lives.

“So it's something that's really prevalent, just not a lot of people talk about it because all people are not comfortable talking about suicide,” said Jefferies.