Ingredients:
- 6 large eggs
- 3 TBL Mayonnaise
- 1 TBL Dijon Mustard
- 1 TBL red onion, chopped fine
- 1 TBL capers, chopped
- 2 TBL Smoked Salmon, chopped fine
- 1 tsp sriracha
- 1/8 tsp salt
- ¼ tsp black pepper
Instructions:
- Boil eggs for 10 -11 minutes. Remove the eggs from the hot water and place in an ice bath. Peel the eggs then cut them in half lengthwise and gently remove the yolks, keeping the whites intact.
- Place the yolks in a small bowl. With a fork mash the yolks with the mayonnaise and mustard until smooth and creamy. Add the remaining ingredients and mix well.
- Fill the egg whites with the yolk mixture. Cool for 1-2 hours and serve chilled.
