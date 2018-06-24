Ingredients:

1 14oz. can evaporated milk

1 14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

Instructions:

In a medium skillet, heat all milks. Bring the mixture to a boil and simmer for five minutes. Once the milk mixture begins to boil, reduce your stove to medium or low heat and allow it to simmer. Stir frequently for about five minutes. This will help ensure your ingredients are fully combined and also prevent the milk from burning.

Turn off heat. Add cardamom powder and other flavorings. Mix well. Cool and then freeze for six hours

