Ingredients:

1 cup quinoa (cooked and cooled)

16 oz. of Strawberries- diced

1 cup blueberries

½ cup toasted, sliced almonds

Fresh mint leaves- julienned

Citrus lime dressing:

Juice from a medium orange (about 3 tbsp.)

3 tbsp. lime juice

1 tbsp. honey

1-2 tbsp. oil of choice

1-2 tbsp. of rice vinegar

Instructions:

1. Prepare quinoa according to package directions. Fluff and place in a large serving bowl, then let cool slightly. In a small bowl or measuring cup, stir together the dressing ingredients

2. Trim and quarter the strawberries, then add them to the bowl along with the blueberries almonds and mint. Pour the dressing over the top, then toss gently to combine. Place in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

3. This serves about 4; so feel free to double for larger gatherings.

