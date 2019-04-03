KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County bus driver who police say pulled in front of a truck last week, causing a crash in the Mechanicsville area, has been suspended by his employer for three months, according to his personnel file.

Charles Selby, 75, was suspended 90 days without pay by Gentry School Bus Lines, according to a March 1 letter obtained Monday by 10News.

Selby's suspension effectively covers the rest of the Knox County Schools year.

"This action is in response to his accident on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, on the morning route going to Beaumont School," the letter from Gentry President William Gentry to David Smith, KCS safety & training manager, states.

"This precautionary action is for the safety of the students that may ride his bus. He will be under a retraining program that I will personally be involved with and will not be eligible for rehire until I am satisfied that he can do the job safely."

In November 2018, records show, Gentry also had a "verbal training session" with Selby following an Oct. 31 safety check ride. During that ride, authorities found Selby needed prompting when it came to properly obeying stop signs and approaching railroad crossings.

No children were hurt in the Feb. 27 incident.

Authorities said Selby's bus caused a work truck to crash. Two people in the truck suffered injuries.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, Bus No. 271 was crossing Beaumont Avenue from College Street.

The driver of the Ford F250 said the bus driver ran the stop sign. Selby said he did stop at the stop sign, according to KPD.

According to KPD, "the bus pulled into the path of the the truck. The driver of the truck attempted to avoid the bus but the front of the bus struck the left side of the truck. After the initial impact the truck struck two KUB utility poles before coming to final rest."

There were five children on the bus from Beaumont Elementary School. None of them were hurt.

According to the Oct. 31, 2018 safety ridealong, Selby needed more training to ensure he was stopping smoothly and coming to a complete stop, records state.

He also needed to pay more attention to procedures when at a railroad crossing.

The review found he "did not open driver's window, turn off all noise, set parking brake, shift into park." He also stopped between two sets of railroad tracks and "hurried to get across the tracks," according to records.

The reviewer noted the tracks that Selby was required to go over are "challenging," so that it would be best if a seasoned driver showed him how to address the tracks.

According to the review, "Driver is very polite and compassionate to the students. Communicates well with their bus assistant."

Selby was cleared to begin driving for the system in October 2018.

Documents from his Gentry personnel file allude to state safety records that include a traffic crash in November 2015 in Sevier County.