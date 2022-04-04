Resources: Where those affected by the Sevier County wildfires can get help

Here is a list of resources for people who lost their belongings or had any property damage in the Wears Valley and Seymour fires.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — As crews continue fighting the wildfires in Wears Valley and Seymour, organizations are offering resources to those affected.

Here is a list of resources for people who lost their belongings in the blaze or had any property damage.

Mountain Tough was reactivated to provide a variety of resources to address health, housing, food and pet needs.

American Red Cross will set up drive-thru distribution areas for disaster emergency supplies, while supplies last on Monday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The locations are:

Laurel Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 2404 Walden Creek Rd. in Sevierville

Dollar General, 3049 Wears Valley Rd., Sevierville

Pigeon Forge Community Center, 170 Community Center Dr., Pigeon Forge

If you had losses due to the wildfires, contact the Red Cross. You can report your loss at 1-800-Red Cross or you can go to the website at RedCross.org/gethelp.

TEMA said insurance claim help and information from TDCI is also available by calling 615-741-2218, or 1-800-342-4029, and on TDCI’s website.

Mountain Hope Good Shepherd Clinic is offering medication and medical equipment assistance.

Helen Ross McNabb Center of Sevier County is offering mental health support.

Sevier Animal Care Center is distributing pet food and helping with displaced pets.