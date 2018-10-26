Oak Ridge — Firefighters, paramedics and police officers will often give the stuffed animals to kids going through an emergency situation to distract from the trauma around them.

It can make a scary situation feel a little bit more normal.

So the Anderson County SAFE Project reached out to the community to collect stuffed animals for each fire, police and EMS apparatus would have a stuffed animal to give toa child in need.

"I actually had to use them when I would get in the cars as an EMT, and you have a scared child that they're cutting them out of the car and they're just flipping out and you have a way to calm the child." Sara Moore, an organizer for the collection, said. "You have something for them to look at, something else for them to look at."

Donations from the community totaled about 1500 stuffed animals.

The group presented the toys to all departments on Thursday night at National Martial Arts in Oak Ridge.

