KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Organizers of the fifth annual Welcome March on behalf of immigrants and refugees in Knoxville thought they would spend Thursday urging the governor to continue accepting refugees in Tennessee.

The march through downtown was more like a victory lap after Governor Bill Lee announced Wednesday the state would to continue welcoming refugees as part of a nationwide resettlement program.

"Knowing that he [Gov. Lee] has made the decision to allow refugees to resettle in Tennessee, we're going to have a lot of people write postcards saying thank you for making the right decision," said Luis Urrea with Centro Hispano.

Urrea was part of a group of more than 100 people who gathered at First Baptist Church and marched to Market Square to send a welcoming message to refugees and immigrants.

A crowd gathered at First Baptist Church before a march through Knoxville to show support for refugees and immigrants.

The crowd's route to Market Square included stops for speeches at several churches. Governor Lee said his decision was guided by his Christian faith, a message that was not lost on those who celebrated his decision.

"We have many Christians in this area. We need to remember that in the Christian story, Jesus, Mary and Joseph were wanderers in a strange land and they were not able to find welcome. We need to remember their story and to welcome immigrants and refugees, and to love thy neighbor," said Lissa McLeod with Riverside Community Catholic Worker.

The governors of all 50 states have until Dec. 25 to inform the federal government if they will continue welcoming refugees. As of Thursday, no state has announced a plan to refuse refugees. Many governors have not announced a decision.

Tennessee joins a handful of other states with Republican governors to opt to continue accepting refugees, including Arizona, New Hampshire and Utah.

Sign held by marchers to welcome immigrants and refugees in Knoxville.

Many state lawmakers disagreed with the governor's decision, including the Republican speakers of both the house and senate. House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, issued a joint statement that cited an ongoing lawsuit by the state against the federal government for the refugee program.

In Knoxville, opinions among Republican lawmakers were mixed.

Rep. Martin Daniel, R-Knoxville, firmly disagreed with the decision. He told 10News, "I think we need to hit the pause button on accepting any new refugees into the state of Tennessee. They can be a costly, heavy burden for municipalities and counties. Also, we need to be assured that those who are seeking asylum are actual refugees, rather than illegal immigrants."

Sen. Richard Briggs, R-Knoxville, said he was "not a hardcore yes or no" on the matter.

Knoxville marchers hold signs with the phrase "love your neighbor" written in English and Spanish.

"I'm sort of in the middle. I voted to support the lawsuit still out there. I understand Governor Lee's position and appreciate it is a one-year deal. We can look back in a year and see if this decision was good or bad. I wish we could have let the lawsuit play itself out. We just can't be giving a blank contract with no control over the number of refugees that would come into our state. There is an expense and we have our own residents with serious needs. I don't disagree philosophically with the governor, but still stick with the stance it would have been better to let the lawsuit play out," said Briggs.

Rep. Bill Dunn, R-Knoxville, told 10News, "I think the governor did the right thing to continue with the refugee program we have here in Tennessee."

For the people who came together in Downtown Knoxville Thursday, the Christmas season in 2019 is one of celebration.

"There are a lot of people that don't know what the refugee plight is like. People don't know where they are coming from and the unknown can cause a lot of fear. There's no reason to fear. And I think that is where a lot of the hateful rhetoric comes from is a place of fear of the unknown," said Urrea.

