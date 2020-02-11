Regal lays off more than 200 more employees in Knoxville

The company said it expects the closures to be temporary, but it is "unable to predict when theatres will reopen."

Regal Cinemas laid off more than 200 more people in Knoxville, according to a notice provided to the State of Tennessee.

In a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) notice, Regal said it needs to implement a temporary closure and layoffs at the Regal Cinebarre at West Town Mall, as well as layoffs at its corporate headquarters in Knoxville.

202 workers will be temporarily laid off, according to the notice.

The company said it expects the closures to be temporary, but it is "unable to predict when theatres will reopen" and that these could qualify as employment losses if it lasts for longer.

The company said it began laying people off in mid-March when the COVID-19 pandemic began and forced its theaters to closure, and this round of layoffs began in October.