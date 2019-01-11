Regal Knoxville Center officially closed its doors Friday, following the lead of many other stores.

Knoxville Center Mall now has 12 stores remaining open. The mall announced it will be closing Jan. 31, 2020.

Instead of colorful movie posters, Regal's movie frames have been replaced with several signs thanking the community for watching at its Knoxville Center location.

WBIR

Regal Knoxville Center appears emptier than ever with its blacked-out ticket lights and deserted lobby.

There are several other Regal locations still open including Regal Cinebarre West Town Mall, Regal Downtown West Cinema, Regal Pinnacle ScreenX and Regal Rivera.

Regal Knoxville Center closes down

