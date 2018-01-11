Seeing a lot of Vols orange lately around town? Add Regal to the list -- only their Knoxville and Vol spirit is being spread to the far corners of the country for the foreseeable future as part of a new rebranding effort.

Regal is paying homage to its hometown in its latest rebranding effort. The company rolled out new logos and colors earlier this month, and Vols fans will likely appreciate their fine taste in design choice.

The new logos have ditched the primary colors --as well as the word 'Cinemas' and 'Entertainment Group' -- and replaced them with a more modern minimalist design featuring a white and orange scheme. Regal said the color choice is no coincidence -- they did it to pay homage to their hometown of Knoxville and the Tennessee Volunteers.

The logo still features a crown, but from a different point of view that may not be apparent at first glance. Regal said the 'R' icon next to the text is supposed to have dual significance -- representing both the aperture of a camera, as well as a downward view of the Regal crown.

The company said the rebranding is part of a larger strategy to commit $1 billion over the next five years to build new cinemas and renovate existing ones.

Since the opening of the Regal Cinebarre Theatre in West Town Mall, the company has continued to push forward with opening more next generation theaters in other cities, such as the its 4DX line of theaters that feature motion-synchronized seats and various environmental effects during the movie.

►READ MORE: New Cinebarre Theatre adds to list of millennial attractions in Knoxville

Regal said its sub-brands, Edwards Cinemas and United Artists, will also being using the new logo during the rollout process -- saying the three groups will eventually be unified under the updated Regal brand.

Regal's main headquarters are based in Knoxville, and the company relocated at the beginning of 2018 to its new offices on the South Knoxville waterfront.

© 2018 WBIR