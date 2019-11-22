REI Co-op announced it will be opening a new location in Pigeon Forge next Spring at a new shopping center that is set to open around the same time.

The store sells outdoor recreation gear and clothing and has locations in Knoxville and Chattanooga. It said the Pigeon Forge location will also offer workshops, classes and guided day trips for people wanting to experience the Great Smoky Mountains.

The new location will be located inside a shopping center that is set to open in early 2020 known as 'The Tower Shops at The Mountain Mile,' which was formerly the site of Belz Mall behind the Island in Pigeon Forge.

This year, the store said it is giving $100,000 to nonprofits in Tennessee such as the Legacy Parks Foundation, Southeastern Climbers Coalition and Appalachian Mountain Bike Club.