Middlesboro — Almost four years ago, two ginseng hunters found a human skull near the Cumberland Gap National Park along the Kentucky-Tennessee line near the head of Fern Lake. Police in Middlesboro, Kentucky, announced in a news release that they had identified the remains to be that of Katherine Heck of Middlesboro on Monday.

Heck had been reported missing by her family in February of 2009, after she had walked away from her Middlesboro home, the news release said. Police said Heck was in her 50's when she disappeared in 2009.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Katherine's family and while the circumstances are undoubtedly tragic we hope that they family may finally have a sense of closure in this case," the release said.

A large-scale search with volunteers and rescue experts from all over the region was brought in to find her at the time after her clothes were found near a railroad and several searches had already been conducted in the area.

Initial statements, the release said, indicated she might have been walking toward the mountainous area on the south side of Middlesboro.

The ginseng hunters who found her skull in 2014 said they discovered it in rough terrain and was in the area of a washout during recent severe weather at the time.

In 2014, the items they found were taken to UT Forensics Center. Investigators said forensics experts had determined at the time that the skull was from a middle-aged white female.

Investigators in 2014 said that was consistent with the missing person's report for Heck. The release said although it was immediately suspected that the remains belonged to her, the crime lab in Knoxville was unable to make a DNA comparison due to the condition of the bones.

The remains were then sent to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification for identification. The Middlesboro Police Department was told last week that the remains were a positive ID for Heck.

The release said there was no indication of foul play during the initial investigation and have not found any since.

