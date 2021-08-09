Remains of soldier killed in WW II forest battle returned to East TN

Warren G.H. DeVault was killed in Hurtgen Forest in November 1944.

The remains of an East Tennessee soldier killed in the World War II Battle of Hurtgen Forest in Germany are coming home.

Warren G.H. DeVault's remains will be interred Saturday at Spence Cemetery in Dayton, Tenn., according to the U.S. Army Human Resources Command.

DeVault, a Rhea County native, was assigned to Company F, 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division. His unit was engaged in battle in November 1944 with German forces near Hürtgen, Germany, when it's believed he was killed.

He was 24.

The remains of many U.S. soldiers from that battle are only now being identified and returned to American soil. Some have been interred at Ardennes American Cemetery.

DeVault's remains were confirmed by DNA analysis in September 2020.