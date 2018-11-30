The family of a missing LMU student finally has closure.

Skeletal remains found in the Cherokee National Forest last November have not been positively identified as Veronica Casciato.

Casciato, 48, was last seen April 6, 2017, in her 2010 Toyota Corolla leaving the Lincoln Memorial University campus in Harrogate where she was studying to be a social worker.

Her car was found April 19 more than 120 miles away in Monroe County, near Eagle Gap off the scenic Cherohala Skyway.

Her family told 10News it wasn't unusual for her to go exploring. But it is odd that she hasn't checked in with them.

Searchers looked for any sign of Casciato for months with no luck. Then, last November, hunters found several of her personal belongings in the Cherokee National Forest. TBI Agents along with a search and rescue team from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office responded to the approximate location and began searching.

The search crews found partial skeletal remains in a remote area of Eagle Gap, which were sent to the Regional Forensic Center where they were determined to be human. A sample of the skeletal remains was submitted to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification where a DNA comparison was completed. This week, agents were notified that the remains were those of Veronica Casciato.

The investigation still has not closed. TBI is working to determine how Casciato died.

