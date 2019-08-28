KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thursday will mark one year since the passing of Stan Brock.

Brock passed away on Aug. 29, 2018, after suffering a stroke.

In his 82 years of life, Brock wrestled giant snakes and jumped from airplanes -- but what really drove him was his mission to help those in need.

Stan Brock was an advocate for people, whether they lived halfway across the world or right here in East Tennessee.

He founded Remote Area Medical in 1985 to serve as a safety net provider of free medical care in remote areas of developing countries like Guyana, Mexico and Haiti.

The organization has been instrumental as a healthcare provider. It hosts free mobile medical clinics across the country. No questions asked. People can get medical care, dental care and eye care all in one place.

All services provided at the clinics are free and no ID is required.

RAM offers a range from general medical exams to dental cleanings, fillings, extractions, x-rays, eye exams and eyeglass prescriptions.

To date, the organization has held 1,044 clinics since its creation.

Brock was the champion of the mission, and he never took a salary. He gave everything he had to RAM's mission, including his own Social Security checks. All of them. Every month. Every last penny.

He left an incredible legacy behind, and a special organization that continues to serve communities across the country.

If you want to help continue the mission, you can volunteer at a clinic or RAM's headquarters or donate monetarily. You can see more here.

The next local clinic is Oct. 12 and Oct. 13 in Rutledge.

