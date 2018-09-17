Remote Area Medial is helping flood victims in North Carolina following Hurricane Florence.

The nonprofit sent a truck filled with 15,433 lbs of supplies from Knoxville to Kenansville, North Carolina Monday. RAM Disaster Manager, Ron Brewer, says that supplies includes sleeping bags, food and bottled water.

More than 1,200 cases of water headed to North Carolina were donated by East Tennesseans. RAM partnered with local radio stations WIMZ and WJXB to collect that water last week as Florence hit the coast.

Brewer says the donations show just how generous people are. "It just shows what people here in East Tennessee can pull together whenever we get a request."

This is the first major storm RAM has responded to since president and founder Stan Brock passed away.

RELATED: A life of global action and altruism: Remembering RAM founder Stan Brock

Brewer says Brock left RAM with a firm foundation, and the nonprofit is carrying on his mission.

"I'm sure Stan would be proud of what we've accomplished this year just with Hurricane Florence being the only big storm that we've had to send supplies to. But with the guidance he's given us in the past, we carry on," Brewer says.

RELATED: Hurricane Florence: How you can help right now

© 2018 WBIR