KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hurricane Dorian killed dozens of people and displaced thousands more.

A month after the hurricane devastated the Bahamas, Remote Area Medical professionals will travel to the area to provide free medical and dental care to some of the people it displaced.

RAM's free clinic in Nassau, Bahamas will run from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28. People 21 and under can receive oral health examinations, cleanings, basic procedures, minor oral health surgeries, and general medical exams. No ID will be required.

According to RAM's Tuesday press release, the Bahamas Social Services will bring displaced patients to the clinic.

RAM COO Chris Hall said the clinic will fill gaps in the recovering area's health care system.

“Remote Area Medical is answering the call to help provide dental care and services for children in need, after the devastating impact of Hurricane Dorian,” Hall said in the press release. “We are always glad to fill the gaps for those who don’t have access to a dentist or medical care, and we are happy to be a part of such a collaborative and international effort to alleviate pain and suffering in response to such a decimating event.”

RAM provides free clinics in several U.S. states. It also provides occasional free clinics and disaster relief projects internationally. According to the nonprofit's website, it has treated more than 785,000 people since its founding in 1985.

RAM said it needed donations to help support the Nassau free clinic and other disaster relief initiatives.