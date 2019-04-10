LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — Thursday's record-setting heat and continued drought helped fuel brush fires in multiple spots across East Tennessee.

Rural Metro firefighters put out a brush fire near Osborne Road at around noon Thursday. Crews on the scene said residents were burning trash and the flames spread out of control.

Nathan Waters with the Tennessee Division of Forestry said crews in Sevier County worked throughout the day to contain a three-acre fire on the north side of Webb Mountain.

The wilting heat has hurt some crops and continues to transform vegetation into highly-flammable fuel.

Waters keeps a close eye on the potential for wildfires by monitoring special weather stations located in remote wooded areas.

A remote station in Loudon County measures fire-specific weather data to help foresters predict the potential for wildfires.

WBIR

"The remote automated weather systems, the RAWS, we use in predicting fire weather. They usually have a marine battery and solar panels, so you can install them anywhere," said Waters.

Many typical weather stations are located at airports, cities, and other locations where the risk of wildfires is low. Foresters rely on around 30 remote stations across Tennessee to collect data in locations where they would actually be likely to face a wildfire.

"There are three of these that I specifically monitor every morning at a fire tower in Lenoir City, the Chuck Swan State Forest, and Hamblen County north of Morristown. We're measuring specific fire information, the relative humidity, the wind, the solar radiation. We'll come up with a fire danger for the day, usually on a scale of one through five."

A solar panel and antenna on a remote station that helps monitor fire weather in Loudon County.

WBIR

All the information and fire danger readings are compiled in a national Wildland Fire Assessment System (WFAS) map of the United States. The WFAS map can be opened with free Google Earth software to show the latest information from each weather station.

LINK: WFAS Google Earth Map Data Website

Each station is color-coded based on the current and predicted fire danger. Dark green icons show sites with low danger. Lighter greens denote moderate fire danger. Oranges and reds represent stations where fire conditions are dangerous.

Hyper-local information helps individual counties know whether to grant permits to burn debris, along with the most favorable time of day to allow burns.

Many wildfires are ignited by people burning yard waste. Other causes include cigarettes, campfires, hot engines that contact dry grass. The weather is also a source of fires.

Screenshot of a color-coded Google Earth map showing all the remote stations providing fire weather data to the Wildland Fire Assessment System.

WBIR

"We look at these forecasts to see if there is a front coming in, how much rain will there be? Is there a possibility for dry lightning strikes? What is the wind doing? Can there be power lines that go down? All of these things heighten our senses to know if this is getting ready to be a bad day," said Waters.

The remote weather stations also help determine staffing levels as well as where the state positions its firefighting resources.

"We may have more crews on standby in certain areas. Or if the fire risk is low in one part of the state, we might send some of its equipment to an area where the danger is high. These weather stations are here to help us prepare, to help us to know what the fire danger is going to be, and to help people be safe."

Waters said forestry workers rely heavily on the public to report fires as soon as possible, so crews can hopefully contain the flames before they grow too large to control. If you see a fire, call 911.

